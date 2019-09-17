RUTH PRICE, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Heritage Park Rehabilitation Center. She was a native of Florida. She worked many years at Fort Wayne State Developmental Center. She loved spending time with her family, sewing and traveling. Surviving are her sons, Lamotte (Jackie Hightire) Price and Quinton Grant; daughters, Tamsina (Cornelius) Pernell and Florence Arlene (Gerald) Wiseman; sister, Geraldine Edler; niece, Tammy Edler; two sisters-in-law, Lurleen and Shirley Price; goddaughter, Lawanna S. Walker; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Price; mother, Lillian Parks-Penny Price; a great-granddaughter, Miyonna Kolagbodi. Service is noon Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 2215 John St., with calling beginning at 10 a.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019