RUTH PRICE (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH PRICE.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Progressive Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Progressive Baptist Church
2215 John St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RUTH PRICE, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Heritage Park Rehabilitation Center. She was a native of Florida. She worked many years at Fort Wayne State Developmental Center. She loved spending time with her family, sewing and traveling. Surviving are her sons, Lamotte (Jackie Hightire) Price and Quinton Grant; daughters, Tamsina (Cornelius) Pernell and Florence Arlene (Gerald) Wiseman; sister, Geraldine Edler; niece, Tammy Edler; two sisters-in-law, Lurleen and Shirley Price; goddaughter, Lawanna S. Walker; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Price; mother, Lillian Parks-Penny Price; a great-granddaughter, Miyonna Kolagbodi. Service is noon Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 2215 John St., with calling beginning at 10 a.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.