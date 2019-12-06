RUTH RENEE DALER, 68, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Born in the Netherlands, Ruth was the daughter of the late John and Rose Veenstra. Ruth earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Indiana University. She worked for North American Van Lines for 40 years prior to her retirement in 2013. Ruth enjoyed playing tennis with her daughter, volunteering at the Treasure House, and spending time with her three grandchildren. Surviving are her husband, Robert Daler; daughter, Ashley (Garrett) Musick; grandchildren, Ava, Carson and Easton; sisters, Irma Huster and Rita (Harold) Lowder; along with many extended family members. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2019