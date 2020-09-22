1/1
RUTH V. LADIG
1922 - 2020
RUTH V. LADIG, 98, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born July 25, 1922 in Monticello, Ind., she was the daughter of the late George W and Goldie A. (Harsh -man) Andrews. She was an underwriter for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. She married Milo Ladig on April 7, 1942; he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1986. Surviving are a son, Paul W. Ladig; daughters, Sheryl Milledge, Tamara Hees and Julie Karn, all of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, Arthur A. Andrews of South Carolina; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Private burial in Highland Park Cemetery Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
