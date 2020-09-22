RUTH V. LADIG, 98, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born July 25, 1922 in Monticello, Ind., she was the daughter of the late George W and Goldie A. (Harsh -man) Andrews. She was an underwriter for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. She married Milo Ladig on April 7, 1942; he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1986. Surviving are a son, Paul W. Ladig; daughters, Sheryl Milledge, Tamara Hees and Julie Karn, all of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, Arthur A. Andrews of South Carolina; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Private burial in Highland Park Cemetery Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com