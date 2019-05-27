RUTH WRIGHT, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Nov. 2, 1920 in Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Asher and Orpha Smith. She attended International Business College and then spent many years working with her husband in his law practice. She was a very faithful and devout Christian and was an active member of St. Joe United Methodist Church. Ruth is survived by her children, David (Barbara) Wright of Wolcottville and Kathleen Wright (John) Montague of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Wright of Bloomington, Ind.; grandchildren, Samuel Wright, Lindsay Montague, Jessica Montague, Jason (Rachel) Wright, and Erin (Christopher) Mauch; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur C. Wright in 1999; son, Dennis Wright; granddaughter, Anne Wright; two sisters; and two brothers. A private service will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials in memory of Ruth may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Wright family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2019