RUTHANN KEISLER, 91, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 6, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Herman A. and Ada Sefert. Ruthann graduated in 1946 from Louisville High School of Louisville, Ohio, and earned her Bachelor's degree from Heidelberg College in 1951. She was the Director of Christian Education at Forest Park United Methodist Church for 33 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Senior Adult Council Chairman, Chairman of Mary's Circle, Welcome Committee, Day Away Adventure Trips organizer all at Aldersgate. She was also a member of the Fort Wayne Historical Society, as well as a volunteer at Parkview Hospital. Surviving are her sons, Jeffrey P. Keisler and Christopher L. (Deborah) Keisler, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Abigail (Tom) Hawke, Emily (Will Stevens ) Keisler, Katherine (Kim Braxton) Keisler, Wesley (Rita) Keisler, Madeline Keisler, Elizabeth Keisler, Margaret Keisler, Caroline (Nick Coker) Keisler, and Jennifer Keisler; great-granddaughters, Emma and Kaitlyn Hawke; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Keisler; brother, James Sefert; sisters, Kay Blandford and Carol Miller; sister-in-law, Gayle Sefert. Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook please go to www. mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020