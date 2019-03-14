Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RYAN PAUL ROBERTS. View Sign

RYAN PAUL ROBERTS, 34, of Fort Wayne, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born Aug. 21, 1984, he was the son of Richard E. and Cristine A. Roberts. He attended New Haven High School. He grew up attending Lake Gage Congregational Church and loved the music of the church. He had a lifelong love of a variety of music that brought him joy and comfort. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Richard and Anita Roberts; sister, Jessica (Cynthia) Roberts; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Cristine A. Roberts; grandparents, Orville and Delores Lepper; and grandfather, Marion Roberts. "He was loved and will be missed by all." Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials accepted by Lake Gage Congregational Church, 5540 W. Orland Road, Angola, IN 46703.



RYAN PAUL ROBERTS, 34, of Fort Wayne, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born Aug. 21, 1984, he was the son of Richard E. and Cristine A. Roberts. He attended New Haven High School. He grew up attending Lake Gage Congregational Church and loved the music of the church. He had a lifelong love of a variety of music that brought him joy and comfort. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Richard and Anita Roberts; sister, Jessica (Cynthia) Roberts; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Cristine A. Roberts; grandparents, Orville and Delores Lepper; and grandfather, Marion Roberts. "He was loved and will be missed by all." Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials accepted by Lake Gage Congregational Church, 5540 W. Orland Road, Angola, IN 46703. Funeral Home Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society

4602 Newaygo Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46808

260-496-9600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close