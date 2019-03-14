RYAN PAUL ROBERTS, 34, of Fort Wayne, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born Aug. 21, 1984, he was the son of Richard E. and Cristine A. Roberts. He attended New Haven High School. He grew up attending Lake Gage Congregational Church and loved the music of the church. He had a lifelong love of a variety of music that brought him joy and comfort. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Richard and Anita Roberts; sister, Jessica (Cynthia) Roberts; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Cristine A. Roberts; grandparents, Orville and Delores Lepper; and grandfather, Marion Roberts. "He was loved and will be missed by all." Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials accepted by Lake Gage Congregational Church, 5540 W. Orland Road, Angola, IN 46703.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019