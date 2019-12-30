Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for S. KUKELHAN 69 of Decatur Ind. passed away Friday Dec "BUCK" (Laura) EDWARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARD S. "BUCK" KUKELHAN, 69, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Scherer ville, Ind. following an extended illness. Edward was united in marriage to Kathleen Bultemeier on July 17, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Kukelhan of Schererville, Ind.; son, Chad (Laura) Kukelhan of Decatur, Ind.; daughters, Stacy Kukelhan of Schererville, Ind., Lindsy (Aaron) Johnson of Parker, Colo.; grandchildren, Henry Kukelhan and Meryl Kukelhan, Sophia Kukelhan, and Taj Johnson and Dak Johnson; sisters, Sandra Miller of Fort Wayne, Ind., Deborah Glasper of Fort Wayne, Ind., Kathleen (Steve) Griggs of Jacksonville, Fla., Cheryl (Gil) Bearman of Hoagland, Ind.; brother, Gary Kukelhan of Birmingham, Ala.; Kathy's siblings: brother, Keith (Jo) Bultemeier of Roanoke, Ind.; sister, Connie Shady of Valparaiso, Ind.; brothers, Craig (Chum) Bultemeier of Decatur, Ind.,Brian (Deb) Bultemeier of Greenfield, Ind., Daryll (Cheryl) Bultemeier of Fort Wayne, Ind. He was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Kukelhan, at the age of 6 months old. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit

