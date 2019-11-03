S. TOM 59 passed away Wednesday Oct. 30 2019 at Luthe "RUSTY" RUSSELL

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN
46703
(260)-665-2211
RUSSELL "RUSTY" S. TOM, 59, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Surviving are two daughters, Erin L. Schiffli and Holly N. Tom; his mother, Betty M. Tom; two grandchildren; four brothers, Ken, Dan, Rick and Mark Tom; and a sister, Suzette Blanchard. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward N. Tom. Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, with calling one hour prior to services. Memorials can be given to: Indiana Bow Hunters Association, 2706 S. 25 W., Franklin (IN 46131) or Cancer Services of NE Indiana, 6316 Mutual Dr., Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola. To leave condolences to the family visit www.hejohnsonfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019
