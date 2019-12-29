SABINA JOAN GASKILL, 88, passed Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Paulding County, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Roy and Susie Taylor. She was a devoted wife and loving mother to her girls and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dale; daughters, Rebecca Knight, Sabina Johnson, Pamela and Sandra Gaskill; siblings, Rheba Eichhorn, Virginia Hakes, Marvin Taylor, and James Taylor; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings, Roy Taylor and Ruby Hale. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Matthew 25 or Aging and In Home Services. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019