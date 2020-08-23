SABRINA MARIE JAMES GIBSON, 36, was welcomed to her heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. "She was a highly spirited mother of five beautiful children Gage, Colt, Lauralee, Brock and Trinity." She was born in Fort Wayne and grew up in Fort Wayne, Riverside, Calif., and Pendleton, Ore. She was the daughter of Mary L. (Purcell) James and the late Charles W. James and sister to Jace M. (Nicole) James of Fort Wayne. She was the granddaughter of James E. and Lauralee (Pace) Purcell Sr., the late Charles M. and Gertrude (Pape) James, and goddaughter to Bruce and Patricia Herndon. "Sabrina was very loved and will be missed dearly." A private service and graveside burial (Concordia Gardens) will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family through Midwest Funeral Home.



