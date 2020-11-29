SAI SOMSAVATH, 78, of Fort Wayne, Ind. passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Jan. 16, 1942 in Hanoi, Vietnam, she was a daughter of the late Neng and Siang (Tcheng) Sou. Her family left North Vietnam and moved to South Vietnam in 1954 when the new communist government gave a three-month window of opportunity for residents to leave the North. The family stayed in DaNang, South Vietnam until 1958 when they moved to Vientiane, Laos. At that time, Laos had more business opportunities and were influenced by the French. Sai's father was a businessman and wanted better for his family. At the age of 13, Sai was not able to finish her schooling because she needed to work to help support her family. She worked with her mom at their family's mini market in DaNang. When they moved to Vientiane, Sai found a job in a tailor shop where she met her future husband, Vang Somsavath. Sai and Vang married and had three children together (Ellen, Janis, and Lee). When communism threatened Laos as well, Sai and Vang and their children became refugees in Thailand. In July, 1976, they were sponsored by Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne to come to the United States as refugees. They were so grateful for the opportunity to come to America. Sai learned English and adapted well to all the changes of living in a new country. Sai and Vang were married for more than 40 years until his death in 2005. Sai was a loving mother to three, grandmother to six, and great-grandmother to one. Her extended family and many friends were extremely important to her as well. Sai was an amazing cook, and she willingly and generously shared that talent by preparing delicious food for family and friends. Her herb and vegetable garden added freshness and spice to her dishes. She was talented in many different cuisines. She was dearly loved by many, and she was always ready to help in any way possible when needed. Sai showed her love in return with food and her caring nature. She fluently spoke Chinese, Vietnamese, and Lao languages, as well as English. She was employed in the laundry department of Lutheran Hospital for many years. Coming to America, Sai and Vang didn't have much, but they both worked hard to provide for their family. At times they even had two jobs. Even after her retirement, she was always helping others. Volunteering for the Laotian community was one of her favorite things to do. She never turned down helping someone who was in need. She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Ellen (Kham) Kenchanh of Fort Wayne and Janis (Mark) Lam of San Jose, Calif.; her son, Lee (Kanitha) Somsavath of Fort Wayne; her grandchildren, Brandon Kenchanh, Alexa Kenchanh, Kaylene (Sam) Ros, Collin Lam, Jayden Somsavath and Sophie Somsavath; and her great-granddaughter, Akeira Ros. She is survived by two brothers, Tsi (Judy) Sou of Warsaw) and Nou (Cindy) Phouleuanghong of Warsaw; two sisters, Ky (Yong) Phoun of Leesburg and Yinh (Kuo) Chen of Plano, Texas. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.