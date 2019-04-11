SALLIE MAE ROLAND, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Salisbury She leaves precious and loving memories to her husband, Samuel Roland Jr. of Fort Wayne; daughter, Zena (Curtis) Thompson of Salisbury; son, Curtis (Georgeienna) Roland of Portsmouth,Va. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel at Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc., with visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at City Memorial Park. Arrangements by Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc., Salisbury To send online condolences, visit www.nobleandkelsey.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2019