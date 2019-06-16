Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SALLY A. DUNCAN SANDERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SALLY A. DUNCAN SANDERS, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born March 23, 1944, in Duluth, Minn., she was the daughter to Lawrence and Melba (Freeman) Williams. Sally was united in marriage to Jerome Sanders on June 15, 2016, in Fort Wayne. Sally worked for Chirken Real Estate as an apartment manager for 32 years. She loved playing BINGO and hanging out with her friends. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, knitting and crocheting, especially blankets for any new additions to the extended family. She is survived by her husband, Jerome Sanders; sons, Gerald Oliver Jr., John (Linda) Oliver, Mark Oliver Sr., Jonathon (Alison) Duncan, and Mark Oliver Jr.; stepson, Dominique (Vanessa Olivarez) Sanders; stepdaughter, Kennetha Anderson; sister, Deborah (Ken) Schultz; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews from her Williams, Duncan and Sanders families. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Melba Williams; sister, Mary Beale; best friend, Linda Huguenard; and her beloved, Sherman Duncan. Funeral service is noon Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 County Highway N, Sun Prairie, with Pastor Tim Knipfer officiating. Memorials may be given to "Our UW Health Transplant Fund." Arrangements by Cress Funeral Home, Sun Prairie, Wis.

SALLY A. DUNCAN SANDERS, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born March 23, 1944, in Duluth, Minn., she was the daughter to Lawrence and Melba (Freeman) Williams. Sally was united in marriage to Jerome Sanders on June 15, 2016, in Fort Wayne. Sally worked for Chirken Real Estate as an apartment manager for 32 years. She loved playing BINGO and hanging out with her friends. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, knitting and crocheting, especially blankets for any new additions to the extended family. She is survived by her husband, Jerome Sanders; sons, Gerald Oliver Jr., John (Linda) Oliver, Mark Oliver Sr., Jonathon (Alison) Duncan, and Mark Oliver Jr.; stepson, Dominique (Vanessa Olivarez) Sanders; stepdaughter, Kennetha Anderson; sister, Deborah (Ken) Schultz; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews from her Williams, Duncan and Sanders families. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Melba Williams; sister, Mary Beale; best friend, Linda Huguenard; and her beloved, Sherman Duncan. Funeral service is noon Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 County Highway N, Sun Prairie, with Pastor Tim Knipfer officiating. Memorials may be given to "Our UW Health Transplant Fund." Arrangements by Cress Funeral Home, Sun Prairie, Wis. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close