SALLY A. DUNCAN SANDERS, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born March 23, 1944, in Duluth, Minn., she was the daughter to Lawrence and Melba (Freeman) Williams. Sally was united in marriage to Jerome Sanders on June 15, 2016, in Fort Wayne. Sally worked for Chirken Real Estate as an apartment manager for 32 years. She loved playing BINGO and hanging out with her friends. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, knitting and crocheting, especially blankets for any new additions to the extended family. She is survived by her husband, Jerome Sanders; sons, Gerald Oliver Jr., John (Linda) Oliver, Mark Oliver Sr., Jonathon (Alison) Duncan, and Mark Oliver Jr.; stepson, Dominique (Vanessa Olivarez) Sanders; stepdaughter, Kennetha Anderson; sister, Deborah (Ken) Schultz; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews from her Williams, Duncan and Sanders families. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Melba Williams; sister, Mary Beale; best friend, Linda Huguenard; and her beloved, Sherman Duncan. Funeral service is noon Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 County Highway N, Sun Prairie, with Pastor Tim Knipfer officiating. Memorials may be given to "Our UW Health Transplant Fund." Arrangements by Cress Funeral Home, Sun Prairie, Wis.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019