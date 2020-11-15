1/1
SALLY ANN HUHN
1931 - 2020
SALLY ANN HUHN, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Born Nov. 5, 1931 in Huntington, Ind., Sally was a daughter of the late Paul and Garnet Richardson. She graduated from South Side High School in 1949. Sally worked at Nipsco for over 25 years. She loved volunteering at the Gingerbread House. Sally is survived by her husband, James; sons, Steve (Penny) Stoner, Kevin (Ken Jacobson) Stoner, Patrick Stoner; beloved dogs, Fawn and Duke; stepdaughters, Tina (Charles) Christman, Cindy (Mark) Mayo; stepson, Joseph Huhn; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and sister, Paula (Keith) Bynum. Sally was also preceded in death by stepdaughter, Laura Huhn; granddaughter, Isabel Christman; sisters, Barbara Allmandinger and Sandy Stoner. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Eleos Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
NOV
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
