SALLY ANN MONDHANK, 90, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lewis J. Sr. and Linda M. Bobilya. She was a 1947 graduate of North Side High School. She married Richard Mondhank and he preceded her in death. She worked at the Allen County Courthouse and Angola Courthouse for 32 years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of Blackhawk Baptist Church and their bible study fellowship. Surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sally was also preceded in death by her siblings, Sandy Bobilya, Roselyn Bobilya Korn, James "Jim" Bobilya, Nancy Bobilya Doehrmann, Mary Lou Bobilya Johnson, and Don "Bobo" Bobilya. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, with calling from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Blackhawk Baptist Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019