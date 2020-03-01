SALLY ANNA PEPPER

SALLY ANNA PEPPER, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Born Nov. 4, 1950 in Muncie, Sally wasa daughter of the late Gerald O. and Evelyn P. Terry. Sally retired from Water Furnace in 2013 and had previously worked for Rogers Market in Waynedale. She is survived by her children, Scott (Tracie) Pepper, Todd Pepper, Dave (Yolanda) Pepper, Debra (Matthew) Halmich, Amanda (Craig) Rasawehr, and Marissa Pepper; grandchildren, Hannah, Haylie, Nora, Milanna, Madison, and Bailey; great-grandson, Kai Lin; siblings, Linda Terry, Dennis (Judy) Terry, Cathy (Carmelo) Carella, Mabel (Jim) Mangum, Mata (John) Grose, Janice (Mike) Arnold, Gayleen Terry, Kayleen Terry, and Sheila (Rick) Curtis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David A. Pepper; and brother, James M. (Sandra) Terry. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials in memory of Sally may be made to the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Pepper family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
