SALLY FRAZIER, 83, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Sally had lived with Parkinson's disease for many years and recently was diagnosed with Cor -onavirus. Born on Sept. 2, 1937 in Detroit, Mich., she was a daughter of the late William and Ruth Stockwell. She was a proud camper and camp counselor at Westminster Camp on Higgins Lake for most of her childhood years, eventually serving as assistant director. After graduating from Redford High School, she enrolled at the University of Michigan where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1959. She drove to Alaska after graduating with two close friends where she taught First Grade in Anchorage at Airport Heights Elementary School. Later she earned her Master's in Special Education at University of Michigan. Sally spent three months traveling Europe, eventually returning to Detroit where she taught at the University of Michigan Hospital for children who were terminally ill. Sally was married to the Rev. Dr. Richard G. Frazier on Oct. 1, 1966. As a pastor's wife, she was very active at Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. She sang in Trinity's choir from the moment she and her husband were married. She was also an active P.E.O. member and volunteer for all sorts of her children's many activities. She is survived by her five children, Anne (Scott) Palmieri; Katherine (Greg) LaRocque; Cynthia (Mark) Bohntinsky, Jane and Daniel; her six grandchildren, Grant LaRocque, Greyson LaRocque, Lilia Bohntinsky, Margaret Palmieri, Ella Bohntinsky and Matthew Palmieri; her brother, William (Mary) Stockwell; her sister, Julie (Timothy) Hatfield-Leland; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband, Dr. Rev. Richard Frazier and her parents, she was preceded in passing by her brother, David Stockwell. A memorial service will be planned at a future date when it is safe to gather. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements. Condolences for the family and memories of Sally may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com