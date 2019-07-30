Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SALLY J. (SHUBERT) SANDMANN. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

SALLY J. (SHUBERT) SANDMANN, 80, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Ogden, Utah, Sally was the daughter of the late Mearl and Audrey Peart. She graduated from Cody High School, class of 1957, and earned her bachelors degree from the University of Wyoming. She worked as a Speech Therapist for the Michigan Public Schools, as well as being a Speech Pathologist with Fort Wayne State Developmental Center from 1975 to 1986. She also served as the prime time instructional aide with the FWCS, assisting children in all areas of third grade. She married Dr. Robert Sandmann on Sept. 27, 2018, who also passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an active volunteer for many years at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. She served as an usher, chairperson with the Fort Wayne Ballet. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, eating at Don Hall's, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Sharette Shubert Lott, Dr. Shelene (Greg Wallace) Ruggio, Eric Shubert, Sharalynn Shubert, Shandon (Darin) Anderson, Shaiann Shubert; 17 grandchildren; siblings, Jonathan Peart, Meredith (Chriss) Peart, and Mellabea Lee. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Oliver Wendell Shubert; grandson, Kevin Shubert; and Trenna Nelson. Service is noon Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5401 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.



