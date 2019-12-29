SALLY JO SHORT, 63, passed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in O'Fallon, Mo., surrounded by her family. Born in Fort Wayne on April 4, 1956, she was a daughter of Richard Burwell Sr., who survives, and the late Betty Burwell. After graduating from New Haven High School, she had worked at Wayne Home where she met her beloved husband, David. Sally had been with Parkview Hospital for nearly 20 years. Sally and Dave enjoyed traveling and spoiling their families. Sally liked to spend time on jigsaw puzzles and cross-stitching. She was an active member of Lifeway Wesleyan Church. She is survived by her heartbroken family: father Richard Sr. (step-mother, Maxine) Burwell; sister, Susie Dykstra; brother, Chuck Burwell; daughter, Sarah (Bryant) Summers; grandsons, Leo, Isaac, and Zachary. She will be welcomed home into God's kingdom by her husband, David; son, Tim Bermes; mother, Betty; and brother, Richard Burwell Jr. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or to Lifeway Wesleyan Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019