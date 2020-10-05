1/
SALLY LOU WARNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SALLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALLY LOU WARNER, 89, of Huntertown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Parkview - Randallia Hospice. Born July 30, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Warren (Ted) and Fronna Whan. She was a member of the Lifehouse Church - Huntertown Campus. She loved following her grandkids and great-grandkids to all events, shopping, traveling and spending time at her lake cottage. Surviving are her sons, Rick (Laurie) Warner, Jeff (Jenifer) Warner, Brad Warner; grandchildren, Brandon (Nicole) Warner, Dustin Warner, Tanner (Amanda) Warner, Spencer (Abby) Kruse, Quentin (Elaine) Kruse, Heidi (Nikko) McCarter, Madelyn (Austin) Amburgey, Megan (Benny) Saydee, Casey (Colten) Brown; great-grandchildren, Ella, Colten, Conner, Austin, Claire, Paige, Jane, Samantha, Melanie, Kaleah, Jaycee, Liliana, Decklen, Greylen, Noah and Baby Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Charles Warner; daughter, Debbie Kruse; sisters, Dora Berdelman and Carol Higginbotham; grandson, Chase Maxwell Warner. Funeral Service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lifehouse Church - Huntertown Campus, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, with visitation one hour prior to service. Luncheon to follow at Lifehouse Church - Cedar Canyon Campus, 1601 W. Cedar Canyon Road, Huntertown. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Lifehouse Church - Huntertown Campus 16021 Lima Road. Memorial donations to Lifehouse Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved