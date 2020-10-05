SALLY LOU WARNER, 89, of Huntertown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Parkview - Randallia Hospice. Born July 30, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Warren (Ted) and Fronna Whan. She was a member of the Lifehouse Church - Huntertown Campus. She loved following her grandkids and great-grandkids to all events, shopping, traveling and spending time at her lake cottage. Surviving are her sons, Rick (Laurie) Warner, Jeff (Jenifer) Warner, Brad Warner; grandchildren, Brandon (Nicole) Warner, Dustin Warner, Tanner (Amanda) Warner, Spencer (Abby) Kruse, Quentin (Elaine) Kruse, Heidi (Nikko) McCarter, Madelyn (Austin) Amburgey, Megan (Benny) Saydee, Casey (Colten) Brown; great-grandchildren, Ella, Colten, Conner, Austin, Claire, Paige, Jane, Samantha, Melanie, Kaleah, Jaycee, Liliana, Decklen, Greylen, Noah and Baby Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Charles Warner; daughter, Debbie Kruse; sisters, Dora Berdelman and Carol Higginbotham; grandson, Chase Maxwell Warner. Funeral Service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lifehouse Church - Huntertown Campus, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, with visitation one hour prior to service. Luncheon to follow at Lifehouse Church - Cedar Canyon Campus, 1601 W. Cedar Canyon Road, Huntertown. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Lifehouse Church - Huntertown Campus 16021 Lima Road. Memorial donations to Lifehouse Church.



