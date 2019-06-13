SALLY PUFF, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by family. "She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, and sister". She was a daughter of the late William and Alice (Fisher) Schuhler. Sally graduated from North Side High School and then earned a Bachelor's Degree in Ultrasound Technology from Butler University. In her later years, she enjoyed working as a teaching assistant at Price Elementary. She loved supporting her local Church, singing music, family reunions, road trips, and spending time with family. Surviving are her husband, Melvin Puff of Fort Wayne; her children, Joyce (Shaw) Summitt of McKinney, Texas, Zack Rodebaugh of Seattle, Wash., Sarah (Martin) Wilkins and Laura Puff of Fort Wayne; her grandchildren, William Ocean Cogar and Avery Puff; and her siblings, Terry Schuhler of Bloomington, Minn., Bill (Barb) Schuhler of Fort Wayne, Connie (Tom) Hoff of Boynton Beach, Fla., Chris (Chuck) Bolinger of Fort Wayne, Peggy (Jay) Snyder of Foley, Ala., and Mary (Phil) Hoham of Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Passion for Life Ministries, founded by Peggy and Jay Snyder, by way of check or through their website. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home Lakeside Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019