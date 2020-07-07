SALOME "JIM" CUELLAR, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born Oct. 22, 1929, in Malacoff, Texas, he was one of 13 siblings and the son of the late Raul Cuellar Sr. and Carmen (Guerrero) Cuellar. On June 18, 1954 he married Ignacia Gomez; who survives. At the age of 18, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served for four years. During his Korean War service, he earned two Purple Hearts and numerous other medals. He fought in the battle of The Chosin Reservoir where he was twice wounded while saving several soldiers in his platoon. After his military service, he took three months and toured the U.S. on his 1948 Harley - Davidson motorcycle. He worked for 30 years at the Fort Wayne Dana Spicer Axle Division, where he was a metallurgist. During his employment he and his fellow metallurgists were granted a U.S. patent. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ignacia; son, Jim (Laurie); daughter, Rita (Thom) Obergfell; eight siblings, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Irene Greiner; and four siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, with calling one hour prior. Viewing also from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Face covering required. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, everyone is invited to give a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
and/or the Disabled Veterans of America. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org