SALVATORE "SAL" F. CUTTITTA, 96, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Born July 2, 1923, in Manhattan, N.Y., he was a son of the late Felix and Concetta Cuttitta. He was in 466th Bomber Group during World War II, Northern Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, British World War II Baseball Hall of Fame and the Pittsburg Pirates Farm team. He is survived by his children, Carol L. (David) McGinley and Bruce F. (Beth) Cuttitta; brother Joseph Cuttitta; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Sal was preceded in death by his wife, Winifred L. Cuttitta, in 2009; and two siblings. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation three hours prior to service. Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. Inurnment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019