SAM J. MOORE, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Born Feb. 17, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Sam was a son of the late John and Sophia (Ade) Moore. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and was a founding member of St. John's Chrysostom Church. Sam worked as a general contractor for most of his life. He loved to buy homes to fix up and then rent or sell them. At one time he owned 12 properties. Sam was very proud of the lake cottage that he built on Lake George. He loved being on the lake spending countless hours fishing with his family. To Sam Sunday's were for family time, which he would cook Syrian food for his family and friends. Sam was survived by his children, Tina (Paul) Quake, Diane Moore, Steve (Ginny) Moore, and David (Sherry) Moore; grandchildren, Wesley Quake, Quinten Quake, Sterling Quake, Josh Moore, Alyssa Kinnison, Logan Moore, Austin Smith, and Kara Smith; great- grandchildren, Jocelyn Smith, Tyler Smith, Brennen Kurtz, and Dericca Kurtz; great-great- grandson, Bentlei Smith; and sister Cammille (Tim) Connor. Also preceding him in passing was his brother, Asa Moore; and granddaughter, Makayla Smith. Public visitation is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). A private family service will follow the visitation. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com