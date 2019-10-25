SAM S. M. GIROD, 11, of Geneva, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his residence. Born on July 1, 2008 in Adams County, Ind., he was a son of Sam A. and Mary Ann M. W. (Schwartz) Girod, who survive in rural Geneva, along with five brothers and four sisters. The Funeral Service is 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Sam A. Girod residence, 2749 E. 800 S., Geneva, Ind., where visitation is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 25, 2019, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Burial will take place in the Bunker Hill Cemetery in rural Geneva. Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2019