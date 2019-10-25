SAM S. M. GIROD

SAM S. M. GIROD, 11, of Geneva, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his residence. Born on July 1, 2008 in Adams County, Ind., he was a son of Sam A. and Mary Ann M. W. (Schwartz) Girod, who survive in rural Geneva, along with five brothers and four sisters. The Funeral Service is 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Sam A. Girod residence, 2749 E. 800 S., Geneva, Ind., where visitation is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 25, 2019, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Burial will take place in the Bunker Hill Cemetery in rural Geneva. Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
