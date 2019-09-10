SAM T. BUCKLEY (1938 - 2019)
Obituary
SAM T. BUCKLEY, 80, of Fort Wayne, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 8, 1938, in Fort Wayne, Sam was the son of the late Meril and Edwina Buckley. Sam was an MIS specialist for Our Sunday Visitor for six years and formerly employed as the manager of the drafting department at Tolkeim for 38 1/2 years. He was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and served as a cantor, choir and prayer group member. He also was a former Franciscan Center volunteer. Sam's hobbies were wood carving and whistling, and was also a big Bishop Dwenger football fan. He is survived by his children, Daniel Scott (Kelli) Buckley, Rebecca Ann (Paul) McEntee and Matthew E. (Roberta) Buckley, all of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Dr. Robert A Buckley of California. Sam was also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Buckley; sister, Sue Bordner; and brother, James Buckley. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Tuition Fund or the Franciscan Center. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019
