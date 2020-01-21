|
SAMUEL A. GRABER, 76, of Grabill, Ind., passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home. Born June 4, 1943, in Grabill, Ind., he was a son of the late Amos and Barbara Graber. Samuel was a retired farmer in the Grabill area for several years. He is survived by children, Joseph (Anna) Graber, John (Susan) Graber of New Haven, Ind,; Marvin (Margaret) Graber and Rosalie (James) Miller, both of Grabill, Ind., Merlin (Saloma Ann) Graber and Ida Marie (David) Zehr, both of New Haven, Ind., Ivan (Emma) Graber and Lewis (Joann) Graber, both of Grabill, Ind., Leanna (Samuel) Miller of Harlan, Ind., and Sueanna (Christ) Miller of Grabill, Ind.; siblings, Kathryn Graber, Roseann (LaVerne) Schmucker, Annamarie (Jacob) Lengacher, Viola (Noah) Eicher, Delilah (Rudy) Lengacher, and Fred (Rosina) Graber; brother-in-law, Jonas Schmucker; sisters-in-laws, Frances and Rosa Graber; 52 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Samuel was also preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Lillie (Schmucker) Graber; son, Leroy Graber; grandson, Matthew Leroy Graber; sister, Betty Schmucker; and brothers, Paul Graber and Jonah Graber. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2019, at the Graber family home, 14727 Grabill Road, Grabill, Ind., with Bishop Elmer Zehr officiating. Visitation will begin Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the family home, and contunie until the time of the service. Burial in Amish Spencerville Cemetery. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 21, 2020
