D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
SAMUEL A. HYDE, 71, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. He was the son of the late Raymond and Francis Hyde. He was the owner of Hyde Brothers Books. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Jacob (Ciara) Hyde 0f Huntington; daughter, Victoria L. Jaurqui of Fort Wayne; brother, Joel H. Hyde of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Hyde. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 12, 2019
