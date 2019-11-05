SAMUEL J. REINERT, 40, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in LaPorte, Ind., he was the son of James and Shirley Reinert of North Vernon, Ind. Samuel worked eight years at Burger King where he enjoyed serving others. He is also survived by his siblings, Benjamin Reinert of Carolton, Ky., and Morgann Wilson of Fort Wayne; and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Service is 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Parkwood Church of God, 3320 Trier Road, with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to Parkwood Church of God. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2019