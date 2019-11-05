SAMUEL J. REINERT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAMUEL J. REINERT.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Parkwood Church of God
3320 Trier Road
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Parkwood Church of God
3320 Trier Road,
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SAMUEL J. REINERT, 40, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in LaPorte, Ind., he was the son of James and Shirley Reinert of North Vernon, Ind. Samuel worked eight years at Burger King where he enjoyed serving others. He is also survived by his siblings, Benjamin Reinert of Carolton, Ky., and Morgann Wilson of Fort Wayne; and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Service is 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Parkwood Church of God, 3320 Trier Road, with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to Parkwood Church of God. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.