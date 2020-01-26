SAMUEL L. TORRES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAMUEL L. TORRES.
Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Obituary
Send Flowers

SAMUEL L. TORRES, 22, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Samuel is survived by parents, Samuel and Andrea; sister, Rachel; grandmother Lucy Perez; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with memories to be shared at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.