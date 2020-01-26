SAMUEL L. TORRES, 22, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Samuel is survived by parents, Samuel and Andrea; sister, Rachel; grandmother Lucy Perez; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with memories to be shared at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020