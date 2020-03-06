SANDRA C. SELLET, 71, of Laotto, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on Nov. 22, 1948 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Kitchen) Klemke. Sandy was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She enjoyed wine tasting, scrapbooking, off-roading, camping, fishing and spending time with her fur babies. Sandy also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandy is survived by her husband, Donald C. Sellet; daughter, Angel Jennings of Fort Wayne; son, Mickey (Dawn) Speidell of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Theresa) Klemke Jr. of Fort Wayne; sisters, Sharleen (Karl) Eichel of Columbus, Ind., Donna (Max) Pace of South Bend, Ind., and Gwenn (James) Wasmuth of Kokomo, Ind.; and her best friend, Marie (Mike) Odle of Avilla, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jacob William. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 9251 IN-205, Churubusco (IN 46723 ) with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2020