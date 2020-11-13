1/1
SANDRA J. RIPPE, 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Her heart was steadfast on glorifying the Lord through her battle with cancer. Her family is now celebrating the miracle of her complete healing in Heaven. Born in Decatur, Ind.; on Jan. 18, 1960, she was the daughter of Leonard Zurcher and the late Vernelle Zurcher. Sandy obtained her degree from Olivet Nazarene University. She worked at DWD Accounting since 1981. Sandy was an involved member of Blackhawk Ministries and school. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Mark Rippe; daughter, Kelsey Rippe; twin sons, Preston (Kara) Rippe and Travis (Mat‚a) Rippe; siblings, Brenda (Garey) Miller, Stan (Konny) Zurcher and Arlene (John) Minerd; and father, Leonard Zurcher. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Blackhawk Ministries, 7400 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Blackhawk Ministries. Burial will take place at I.O.O.F., New Haven, Ind. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2020.
