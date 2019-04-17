SANDRA "SANDY" JEAN (KETTERMAN) MILHOLLAND, 81, of Roanoke, went home to her Lord Savior on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Fort Wayne, fter battling metastatic breast cancer over 1-1/2 years. Born April 17, 1937, in Eaton, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marcella (Cole) Ketterman. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the Masters Tournament on TV and playing "Sandy Claus" at Christmas. She spent the last 10 years of her life as a dedicated volunteer at Lutheran Hospital. She is survived by daughter, Terisa (Brian) Dailey; sons, Steven (Michelle) Milholland and Jason (Tammie Brann) Milholland; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Pamela Ray and Carol Smith. Service is noon Friday, April 19, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019