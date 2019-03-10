SANDRA JoANN EISER-ROBINSON

SANDRA JoANN EISER-ROBINSON, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home. She is survived by her spouse, Jerome Robinson; children, Shanda (Cristian) Robinson, Jai (Denise) Robinson; grandchildren, Quinton, Melina, JT, Anthony, Demi, Izzy, and Mariah; her siblings, Kim and Rob Muth. A memorial service is 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society. 4602 Newaygo Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Memorials to be made out to the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019
