SANDRA K. (BENDER) BALBO, of Leo, Ind., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in her home. Born Nov. 4, 1942, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sandy was strong in her faith and her favorite thing to do was spend time with family and friends. She was well known in the community for running a home daycare for 30 years and her cake business, Cake Creations. She was often referred to as the "Cake Lady" from Leo. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Balbo of Leo, Ind.; five children, Thomas (Susan) Bender of Fort Wayne, Dawn Bender of Leo, Cynthia Ott of Leo, Ind., Donald (Traci) Bender of Laughlin, Nev., and Kristina (Eric) Fletcher of Fort Wayne; six stepchildren, Paul (Megan) Balbo of Marblehead, Mass., Jennifer (Rob) Coville of Columbia City, Ind., Adam (Helen) Balbo of Oakland, Calif., Allison (Scott) Elliott of Fort Wayne, Jessica (Aaron) Kniceley of Indianapolis, Ind., and Kimberly Balbo of Fenton, Mo.; 25 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life gathering is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Leo United Methodist Church, with calling 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , the American Diabetes Association or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

