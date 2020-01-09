Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDRA K. NICODEMUS HYATTE. View Sign Service Information Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care 7520 Madison Avenue Indianapolis , IN 46227 (317)-882-0772 Send Flowers Obituary

SANDRA K. NICODEMUS HYATTE, 62, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in LaPorte, Ind. She was born Feb. 7, 1957, in Mishawaka, a daughter of Mildred Connon Nicodemus, who survives, and the late Roy Nicodemus. Sandy graduated from LaPorte High School in 1975, and then received her registered nursing degree from Purdue North Central in Westville. She worked in the medical field for many years in both the South Bend and Fort Wayne areas. "She had a heart of gold and doted on her patients, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and the many "four-legged children" she has had through the years". She was a member of Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. She played guitar and composed many of the songs that she sang. She was also an avid reader. Sandy married her beloved husband, Gary A. Hyatte, Sept. 27, 2014, who survives; also surviving are her mother, Mildred Nicodemus of Leo; sister, Nancy (Gordon) Lewis of Leo; brother, Robert (Sally) Nicodemus of Columbus, Ind.; "sister by love", Janet Gillon of LaPorte; "daughter by love", Jennifer (Troy) Emery of Bryant; stepdaughter, Kila Hyatte of LaPorte; stepson, Keith (Amber) Hyatte of LaPorte; five grandchildren, Erin, Corey, Konnor, Brayden and Cheyenne; and many devoted nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Nicodemus; and her previous husband, Jeffry D. Zolnosky. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne. The family will receive guests at the church from 2 p.m. until time of service. A meal will follow the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church. Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227, has been entrusted with arrangements.

