SANDRA K. TRAMMEL, 70, of Columbia City, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 3:40 p.m. at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.Born Jan. 26, 1949 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of Jack Denzil and Esther Elaine (Davis) Gloor. She attended Hicksville High School. In 1978, she went to work for North American Van Lines for 24 years. On May 23, 1981, she married Charles "Chuck" N. Trammel. He died on Nov. 9, 2016. She is survived by sons, Russell Johnson of Auburn, and Michael Todd Johnson; a daughter, Kimberly K. Johnson of Fort Wayne; her mother, Esther Fisher of Payne, Ohio; four step-children; eight grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry A. Gloor of Colorado. The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial at the Greenhill Cemetery. Memorials are to the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019