SANDRA K. (PETRIE) WILLIAMS, passed peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, surrounded by family at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. She taught at Fort Wayne Community Schools for 33 years, teachying 4th and 5th grades. She was a loving wife and mother. She loved music, painting and sewing, especially quilting. She was an active member at Grace Episcopal Church participating in choir and vestry. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Garald; daughters, Kimberly (Wes) of Fort Wayne and Kelly (James) of Wesfield, Ind.; and grandchildren, Mason, Josh, Conner, Rhyan, and Caleb. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church on Liberty Mills Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fort Wayne in her name ot the church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020