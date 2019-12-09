SANDRA KAY MITCHELL

Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
SANDRA KAY MITCHELL, 69, passed on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital. Surviving are her husband, Larry; son, Contrail Ruff; siblings, Diane Hogan, Linda Krider, Forrest, Johnny and Gregory Ruff; a host of brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her sons, Jarmaine, Gemayel and Durrell Mitchell; and parents, Frank and Lillie Ruff. Service is noon Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis Street. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 9, 2019
