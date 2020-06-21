SANDRA L. BECKMAN WILLIAMS JOHNSON, 75, of Fort Wayne, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A daughter of the late Carl and Marietta Beckman Sr., she grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Central High School in 1962. Sandra retired from GE in 1985 and moved to San Diego, Calif., where she worked at General Dynamics returning to Fort Wayne in 1992. Sandra leaves to mourn her passing two sons, Stephen (Monica) Williams of Warner Robins, Ga., and Todd Williams of Burnsworth, Minn.; two grandchildren, Conor and Nadia; four sisters, Judith (Jerry) Rohyans of Mishawaka, Ind., Karen (Ronald) Thompson and Janet (Craig Shaw) Beckman, both of Fort Wayne, and Susie (Tim) Ray of Orland, Ind.; three brothers, Carl (Cathy) Beckman Jr., and Barrie Beckman, both of Fort Wayne, and Daniel Beckman of Waterloo, Ind.; aunt, Delores Walker of Columbia City; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. There will be no services, per Sandra's wishes. Memorials can be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice or the A.S.P.C.A. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.