SANDRA L. "SANDIE" (HAYS) MYER, 72, of Leesburg, Ind., passed away on the evening of Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 3, 1947, in Lafayette, Ind., she was a daughter of Earl and Marian (Gregory) Hays. Sandie was united in marriage to Robert Lee Myer on Aug. 31, 1968 in Lafayette, Ind. She was a 1965 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and was a homemaker. Sandie was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, in Fort Wayne, where she did volunteer work at the church. She previously served on the Board of Directors for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana and was currently serving as an Ambassador for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Sandie served on 18 Honor Flights. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, spending time on the lake, and traveling. She was an avid Purdue University fan. She is survived by her husband, Robert Myer of Leesburg, Ind.; daughter, Holly (Heath) Yohe of Fort Wayne; son, Rob (Barbie) Myer of Roanoke, Ind.; brother-in-law, Don Baumis of Lafayette, Ind.; and five grandchildren, Kyle Mohsenzadeh, Kevin Mohsenzadeh, Rachel Myer, Brandt Myer and Blake Myer. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Diana Vahle and Carolyn Baumis; and a brother, Richard Hays. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at D.O. McCombs & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with Pat Miller officiating. Family & friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the funeral home. The family requests those attending the visitation and funeral wear a face mask. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Shepherd's House in Fort Wayne or Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 27, 2020.