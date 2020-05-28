SANDRA LEE "SANDY" DEWEY
SANDRA "SANDY" LEE DEWEY, 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born in Benham, Ky., she was the daughter of Benton and Bernice (Irvin) Smith. She married Charles "Chuck" Dewey in 1964 and he survives. Sandy was a Real Estate Broker for many years and took over her father's business, Smith Realty, after he passed away. She was an active member of Sonrise United Methodist Church. Sandy enjoyed collecting glassware and antiques. She was very thoughtful and her family was the love of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Surviving are her mother, Bernice Smith; sons, Charles (Connie) Dewey Jr. and Derek (Tyla) Dewey; grandchildren, Kayla, Charles III and Damon; and brother, David (Ann) Smith. Sandy was also preceded in death by her father, Benton Smith. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Private burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Sonrise U.M.C.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
