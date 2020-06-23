SANDRA M. LAUER, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born Jan. 28, 1942, she graduated in 1960 from Central Catholic High School. She retired after 32 years in Nutritional Services at Lutheran Hospital. She continued to volunteer at Lutheran Hospital after retiring. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Fort Wayne's Children's Zoo and St. Andrew's Soup Kitchen for many years. Sandy moved south in 2013. She was residing at the Life Care Center in Pensacola when she peacefully passed in her sleep after being diagnosed with lymphoma in February. Sandy is survived by her siblings, Sylvia Ann (Tom) Mitsch of Seattle, Wash., Sue Ellen Giles of Pensacola, Fla., and Michael (Kathy) Lauer of Indianapolis; sister-in-law, Judy Lauer; and loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clotilda (Prince) Lauer and Richard P. Lauer; brother, Richard M. Lauer.; and brother-in-law, James Giles. Sandy put her heart into volunteering. In her memory please volunteer some time. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m.Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of volunteering, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or donor's favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.