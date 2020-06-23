SANDRA M. LAUER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDRA M. LAUER, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born Jan. 28, 1942, she graduated in 1960 from Central Catholic High School. She retired after 32 years in Nutritional Services at Lutheran Hospital. She continued to volunteer at Lutheran Hospital after retiring. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Fort Wayne's Children's Zoo and St. Andrew's Soup Kitchen for many years. Sandy moved south in 2013. She was residing at the Life Care Center in Pensacola when she peacefully passed in her sleep after being diagnosed with lymphoma in February. Sandy is survived by her siblings, Sylvia Ann (Tom) Mitsch of Seattle, Wash., Sue Ellen Giles of Pensacola, Fla., and Michael (Kathy) Lauer of Indianapolis; sister-in-law, Judy Lauer; and loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clotilda (Prince) Lauer and Richard P. Lauer; brother, Richard M. Lauer.; and brother-in-law, James Giles. Sandy put her heart into volunteering. In her memory please volunteer some time. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m.Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of volunteering, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or donor's favorite charity.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved