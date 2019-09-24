SANDY LEE THOMPSON, 77, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Born in Denni son, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Gar brandt. She was an Assistant Activities Director for University Park Nursing Home. She is survived by husband of 56 years, Gary; son, Jay (Jodie) Thompson; step-daughters, Candy (Mike) Bonanno and Jodi (Jerry) Bowser; brother, Alan Garbrandt; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" (Helen) Thompson; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter, Dana Lyn Thompson; and a brother, Kenny Garbrandt; brother-in-law, William "Bill" (Cora) Thompson. Funeral service is 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorials are the . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 24, 2019