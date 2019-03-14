SANDY R. CREBB, 52, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Sandy worked at CWC Warehouse for five years. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Roberta Wallace and the late David Crebb. He was a dedicated fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Yankees, and NASCAR. Sandy enjoyed shooting pool at his favorite place the Corner Pocket and various pool leagues. He is survived by his mother, Roberta Wallace; siblings, Stephanie Gordon of Las Vegas, Nev., Steve Crebb of New Haven, Stu Crebb of Fort Wayne, Sherri Murrill of Brooksville, Ind., and Scott (Jill) Crebb of Fort Wayne; significant other, Marlene; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Calvin Wallace; grandparents, Emil and Margaret Crebb, Ralph and Lucille Johnson; and niece, Crystal Gordon. A Celebration of Life is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. (Please dress casually as that would be Sandy's wish). Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control or the Allen County S.P.C.A.
