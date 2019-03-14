Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDY R. CREBB. View Sign

SANDY R. CREBB, 52, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Sandy worked at CWC Warehouse for five years. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Roberta Wallace and the late David Crebb. He was a dedicated fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Yankees, and NASCAR. Sandy enjoyed shooting pool at his favorite place the Corner Pocket and various pool leagues. He is survived by his mother, Roberta Wallace; siblings, Stephanie Gordon of Las Vegas, Nev., Steve Crebb of New Haven, Stu Crebb of Fort Wayne, Sherri Murrill of Brooksville, Ind., and Scott (Jill) Crebb of Fort Wayne; significant other, Marlene; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Calvin Wallace; grandparents, Emil and Margaret Crebb, Ralph and Lucille Johnson; and niece, Crystal Gordon. A Celebration of Life is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. (Please dress casually as that would be Sandy's wish). Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control or the Allen County S.P.C.A.



1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne , IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close