SARA "SALLY" BRIELMAIER, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. "She was a loving mother, best friend and will be missed greatly. She will forever be loved and in our hearts." Sara was an aficionado and collector of snowmen and tablecloths and the family wishes to share their condolences to QVC for the loss of a valued Gold Member. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Kirk) Miller, Helen Brielmaier, Dianna Chausse, Christine Brielmaier, and John Brielmaier; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jim (Geri) and John McCrory. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Helen McCrory; infant brother, David; and sister-in-law, Sharon McCrory. A service will be held in the future for Sara. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2019