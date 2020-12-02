SARA JANE FROCK, 87, passed on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Ashton Creek, Fort Wayne. Born in Collins, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucy (Phillips) Pletcher. She was a member of New Haven United Methodist Church and the Order of Eastern Star 600, Monroe ville. She was the owner / operator of Twistee Freeze for 22 years and had also worked at Magnavox Corp for 15 years. She enjoyed traveling, cruises, reading, cooking, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Frock; children, Dale (Freda) Parker of Columbia City, Barbara Ferguson of New Haven and David (Gayle) Parker of Tennessee; brothers, John (Donna) Pletcher of Avon Park, Fla., and Emmett (Marilyn) Pletcher of South Whitley; 14 grandchildren, and numerous great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her stepson, Wayne Frock. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with an Order of Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Private family service to follow. Masks and social distancing required. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the church. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com