SARA LEE (MEID) HATLEM, set sail for the heavenly shore on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She was surrounded by her family. Sara Lee, as she was known, was born May 6, 1930 in Lafayette, Ind. to the late Howard and Enid Meid. Her family moved to Fort Wayne early in her life. She considered Fort Wayne to be her lifelong home. A graduate of Elmhurst High School, she attended Purdue University and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics. She was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority while on campus. She met the love of her life, William "Bill" Nels Hatlem, while celebrating a Purdue football victory over in state rival Notre Dame. The two of them were married for 66 years and spent all but a few years of that time in Fort Wayne. Sara Lee was an active participant in the community, a lifelong member of First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, the co-owner with Bill of Manco Products and the mother of four children, Steven, William Randall, Jennifer and David. She often carried petitions within her community to battle the encroachment of industry on the 50 acre farm where she and her family lived for over 60 years. She was politically aware and never failed to participate in the democracy she loved most dearly. She was a member of the Junior League and Vestavia Club. She loved art and design and was a strong advocate for the arts in her community. She was an active member of the Banner Committee at First Wayne Street Church, she was a supporter of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, believing in the need to preserve exposure to classical music within the community, and she spent many hours maintaining displays of paintings at her children's elementary school to expand the students' exposure to art. Sara Lee loved the outdoors. She walked almost every day regardless of the weather conditions. She planted flower gardens and tended them. And she spent many of her summer weekends at Lake Wawasee where she was the 1st mate; she and Bill, the captain, sailed well into their 80s. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, William Hatlem; her daughter, Jennifer Hatlem of Denver, Colo.; her two sons, David (Alecia) of Charlotte, N.C. and Steven (Elaine) of Fort Wayne; and her six grandchildren, Samuel, Maxwell, Nels, Anders, Emma and Sophia, who she loved dearly. She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Meid; and her son, William Randall Hatlem. A memorial service in Sara Lee's honor is noon Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 East Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the service. Preferred is Heartland Hospice,1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne (IN 46808) in lieu of flowers. The Hatlem family is forever grateful and wishes to recognize the loving and compassionate care givers who aid individuals and families as the travel through life. AMEN! The Hatlem family welcomes anyone to leave condolences for Sara Lee online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2019