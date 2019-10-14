SARA LEE SCHEELE, 64, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on May 8, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Rosemary Scheele. She was a graduate of Bishop Luers High School. Sara was passionate about gardening and loved flowers. She also enjoyed working in wildlife rehabilitation for a number of years. She is survived by her partner of 24 years, Jerry Willett; and daughter, Betsy (Clark) Glazner. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 14, 2019